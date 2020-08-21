Virginia senators head home, while delegates prepare for virtual voting next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -After meeting in person for three days and beginning work on dozens of measures, members of the Virginia Senate are heading home until the middle of next week.

Members of the House of Delegates have been meeting virtually since day two of the special session, but a party fight over procedural issues has led to a slow start.

With no votes taking place on Thursday, house members discussed a Republican proposal to use $100 million in CARES Act funding to help parents educate their kids during the pandemic.

“Let’s empower parents to get the technology, to get their kids the technology to learn virtually,” said Delegate Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield County). “Let’s empower parents to get the tutoring and in-person teaching their children need to excel, regardless of how much money they make.”

“I would hope that we would support school systems as they go virtual,” said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico County), “not because it’s what we want, but because where we are right now in this epidemic is what we need. It’s what’s doable. It’s where students can best learn.”

At the same time, the Senate Judiciary committee chaired by Roanoke Senator John Edwards considered more than two dozen criminal justice reforms.

Republican measures that increased penalties for rioters who cause damage or injury, and a Democratic bill that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences were deferred.

But other measures appeared to have bipartisan support, including a fund to help localities equip law enforcement officers with body cameras.

And legislation authorizing the Marcus Alert System, that would mobilize mental health services for people in crisis.

Marcus David Peters was shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018.

“Marcus needed help, not death,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan (R-Richmond), “but the system and structure that we have in place today, failed Marcus, his family and our entire community. And we can do something to fix it.”

The Virginia Senate will hold brief pro forma sessions on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Members plan to return next Wednesday, to give members of the House of Delegates time to catch up.

