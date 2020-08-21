Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

(WDBJ) - Washington’s new Head Coach, and former Carolina Panthers’ lead man, Ron Rivera, has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rivera, 58, was diagnosed after a self-check and says the form is in its early stages and is, “very treatable and curable.”

Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.

The Washington Football Team made the announcement that they were hiring Rivera for the same role within their organization on New Year’s Day 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.