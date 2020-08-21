Advertisement

Washington Head Coach Rivera diagnosed with lymph node cancer

Rivera helped lead the Carolina Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South titles in 9 seasons with the team before being fired in 2019.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Washington’s new Head Coach, and former Carolina Panthers’ lead man, Ron Rivera, has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rivera, 58, was diagnosed after a self-check and says the form is in its early stages and is, “very treatable and curable.”

The Washington Football Team made the announcement that they were hiring Rivera for the same role within their organization on New Year’s Day 2020.

