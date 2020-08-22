Advertisement

Additional funds added to Pulaski Co. small business grant program

Pulaski County has added additional funding for small business recovery grants.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -

This comes after an overwhelming response to the first round of funding two weeks ago.

The county is now making room for up to 125, $5,000. This is up from 70.

The money comes from the CARES Act, which was given to the county in response to COVID-19.

“These monies help our small businesses, but they’re not the solve all,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “What’s important is that we as community members shop local, support local, do our staycations and support our people. "

The county has now allotted 625-thousand dollars to the program, given on a first come, first serve basis.

You can learn more about the program here.

