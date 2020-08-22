Amherst County considers tax changes

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than a year’s worth of conversations, one hometown could soon change its tax code to bring in millions.

Amherst County plans to hold a public hearing next month on what they call business-friendly tax changes.

If passed, the merchant’s capital tax would be repealed.

They’d also plan to raise their meals tax by two percent and add a new cigarette tax.

If the code is changed, the county could bring in about $1.5 million.

“If the supervisors decided to dedicate this revenue to the capital improvement plan, then that would be a guaranteed stream of revenue to really take care of the future,” said Dean Rodgers, Amherst County administrator.

Rodgers says a public hearing could come as soon as September 15.

