Humble Hustle Company holds annual Star City Giveback

The Humble Hustle Company collected school supplies Saturday to donate to kids
The Humble Hustle Company collected school supplies Saturday to donate to kids
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Folks helped our local kids out Saturday, August 22nd, at the Humble Hustle Company’s 5th Annual Star City Giveback.

The nonprofit is dedicated to providing opportunities for kids and helping them succeed. The group held a give-and-grab back-to-school drive-through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Villa Heights Recreation Center in Roanoke. Families could drop off supplies off and pick items up if needed.

The organizers put an emphasis on collecting on hygiene products because of the pandemic.

“You just want to make sure that you give the parents and the kids that sense of freedom. They don’t have to worry about, ‘oh, do I have a backup, do I have a binder, a notebook, the necessities?’ So, once you give them that little freedom, they can excel elsewhere,” Gerard Payne, Program Director of the Humble Hustle Company, said.

All items will be donated to kids during the start of the school year, and they will also be distributed to virtual learning centers.

