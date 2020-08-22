Liberty Board confirms Falwell’s leave, Prevo as acting president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Board of Trustees has confirmed both Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s indefinite leave of absence and Acting President Jerry Provo’s terms of employment.

According to a statement from the school, the group held a special meeting on Friday where both moves were ratified unanimously.

The directives delivered by the Executive Committee for Falwell during his paid leave include:

-May not act as president

-May not use any [pwers of the university president

-May not communicate with employees to manage, direct or interfere with the operations of the university

Prevo may ask Falwell for consultation and background information.

The directives delivered by the Executive Committee for Prevo during his time as acting president include all powers of the university president. The salary and benefits of Acting President Prevo were also approved.

No decision regarding retaining Falwell as President has been made at this time adding, “the Board requested prayer and patience as they seek the Lord’s will and also seek additional information for assessment. The University and its Board members have decided to not publicly comment on the various rumors and claims about Falwell at this time. Instead, the Board intends to use this time of leave to look into them as part of the process of determining what is in the best interest of Liberty University. The Board and its Executive Committee contemplate this being a careful and deliberative process, but one that will yield a result that honors God and is befitting one of the largest Christian universities in the world.”

Friday’s meeting was the first opportunity for a formal Board meeting where business could be handled following the full Board being briefed earlier by the Executive Committee on their actions. The next Board meeting is slated for October 30.

