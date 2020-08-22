Advertisement

Liberty Board confirms Falwell’s leave, Prevo as acting president

According to a statement from the school, the group held a special meeting on Friday where both moves were ratified unanimously.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Liberty University Board of Trustees has confirmed both Jerry Falwell, Jr.‘s indefinite leave of absence and Acting President Jerry Provo’s terms of employment.

According to a statement from the school, the group held a special meeting on Friday where both moves were ratified unanimously.

The directives delivered by the Executive Committee for Falwell during his paid leave include:

-May not act as president

-May not use any [pwers of the university president

-May not communicate with employees to manage, direct or interfere with the operations of the university

Prevo may ask Falwell for consultation and background information.

The directives delivered by the Executive Committee for Prevo during his time as acting president include all powers of the university president. The salary and benefits of Acting President Prevo were also approved.

No decision regarding retaining Falwell as President has been made at this time adding, “the Board requested prayer and patience as they seek the Lord’s will and also seek additional information for assessment. The University and its Board members have decided to not publicly comment on the various rumors and claims about Falwell at this time. Instead, the Board intends to use this time of leave to look into them as part of the process of determining what is in the best interest of Liberty University. The Board and its Executive Committee contemplate this being a careful and deliberative process, but one that will yield a result that honors God and is befitting one of the largest Christian universities in the world.”

Friday’s meeting was the first opportunity for a formal Board meeting where business could be handled following the full Board being briefed earlier by the Executive Committee on their actions. The next Board meeting is slated for October 30.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exclusive look at Pulaski Co. fully electric truck startup

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Pulaski County startup, spearheaded by a former top Volvo executive, is working to bring the first fully electric truck to the New River Valley.

News

Additional funds added to Pulaski Co. small business grant program

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Pulaski County has added additional funding for small business recovery grants.

News

Amherst County considers tax changes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The changes could bring the county $1.5 million.

VOD Recording

Spanish newscast August 21

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Spanish newscast August 21

News

New Lynchburg City manager resigns before start date

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Douglas Stanley cited an email that contained "inappropriate language" as part of the reason for his resignation.

Latest News

News

Virginia looks to expand healthcare access through approved state-based exchange

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The Virginia Exchange will look to better address costs, provide more precise outreach and enrollment services and extend the period Virginians have to enroll in coverage.

VOD Recording

College Student Opens Salem Bookstore

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

Fink's Closing Valley View Store

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

New Name For Stonewall Jackson Cemetery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

Alleghany County Small Business Recovery Grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast