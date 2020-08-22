Localized downpours possible again today

SATURDAY

A few leftover showers linger this morning, but we will see a break in activity. By the afternoon, showers and storms will be possible that could bring slow-moving downpours. Saturday does NOT look like a washout, but you can expect more clouds than sun with showers and isolated storms. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms could bring heavy rainfall this afternoon. (Grey)

SUNDAY

As you’re making your weekend plans, we should point out, neither day appears to be a washout in terms of showers and storms. However, Sunday looks like the better of the two days. Look for a mix of clouds and sun and warmer conditions with highs reaching the upper 80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible in the afternoon.

High pressure starts to build in with a few afternoon storms possible. (Grey)

NEXT WEEK

High pressure continues to build in next week. We will see isolated storms possible Monday afternoon, but that continues to drop as high pressure strengthens. This will bring lots of sunshine and highs warming to the low 90s.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We’ll need to keep an eye on the duo of tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Both are forecast to move into the Gulf by early next week. It’s still too early to know whether we would receive rain from the tropical systems, however, it would be quite common to be impacted in the days that follow landfall. Get the latest on track below and in our Hurricane Center. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

If we were to get impacted by the rain, it appears late next week into next weekend would be the most likely time. Stay tuned!