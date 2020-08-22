Advertisement

New Lynchburg City manager resigns before start date

His resignation letter comes only 10 days after his appointment.
Douglas Stanley submitted his resignation letter Friday, only 10 days after his appointment as Lynchburg's new city manager.
Douglas Stanley submitted his resignation letter Friday, only 10 days after his appointment as Lynchburg's new city manager.(Photo: City of Lynchburg)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On August 11, Lynchburg City Council ended their search for a new city manager.

They appointed former Warren County administrator Douglas Stanley to fill the position beginning in September following Bonnie Svrcek’s retirement.

In an email Thursday to WDBJ7, Lynchburg City Mayor MaryJane Dolan said that the day after his appointment, new information emerged about Stanley.

She said they were investigating that information.

Only a little over a week later, Lynchburg City Council held a closed meeting to discuss Stanley’s appointment.

Dolan told WDBJ7 she could not share much information.

Friday, only two days after that special meeting, Stanley has submitted his resignation letter before he even got his start.

In the letter, he cites two emails - one he says is real, and one he says is fake - as the main reason for his resignation.

One email, which was sent during his time as Warren County’s administrator, contained “inappropriate and vulgar language.”

Stanley also says in his resignation that he’s sorry for bringing unwanted attention to the city and thought the best decision was to withdraw.

In a statement released Friday, Dolan called the situation “unfortunate” and said in part that she wishes Stanley and his family “the very best in the future.”

WDBJ7 reached out to city council Friday for further comment, but our requests were either declined or not returned.

City council will discuss naming an interim city manager at its September 8 meeting. Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the city manager until an interim city manager is appointed.

