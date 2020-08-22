Percentage of positive COVID tests, number of people hospitalized drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 112,072 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 110,860 reported Friday, a 1,212-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 978 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

4,804 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,443 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,436 reported Friday.

1,453,671 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.5 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.6 percent reported Friday.

1,154 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from 1,233 reported Friday. 14,353 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

