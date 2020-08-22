Advertisement

Police look for suspects after theft at Kubota of Lynchburg

The suspects spent about 30 minutes on the property before fleeing with three pieces of stolen equipment in a dark green pickup truck with custom wheels going north along Route 29.
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Campbell County Sheriff's Office(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a handful of items from Kubota of Lynchburg (13000 block of Wards Road/Rt. 29) early Saturday morning.

The suspects spent about 30 minutes on the property before fleeing with three pieces of stolen equipment in a dark green pickup truck with custom wheels going north along Route 29.

No specifics regarding details of the driver could be determined, but the passenger is described as a dark-skinned man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt.

Kubota is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any helpful tips to please call 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Online tips can be entered at http://p3tips.com or by using the mobile P3 app.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Radford woman charged with DUI, eluding police after Friday pursuit

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
She is charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Driving by Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving with a Suspended License. Lee is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.

News

Humble Hustle Company holds annual Star City Giveback

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The organizers put an emphasis on collecting hygiene products for the kids this year.

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive COVID tests, number of people hospitalized drop in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 2,443 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,436 reported Friday.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Afternoon Showers and Storms

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pet Stories: Kittens

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 22, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast

VOD Recording

Amherst County Public Hearing On Tax Code

Updated: 13 hours ago
Amherst County Public Hearing On Tax Code

VOD Recording

Exclusive Look Into Pulaski County Electric Truck Startup

Updated: 14 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

VOD Recording

Additional Funds Added To Pulaski County Grant Program

Updated: 14 hours ago
Additional Funds Added To Pulaski County Grant Program

VOD Recording

Newly Appointed Lynchburg City Manager Steps Down

Updated: 14 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports