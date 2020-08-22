Police look for suspects after theft at Kubota of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a handful of items from Kubota of Lynchburg (13000 block of Wards Road/Rt. 29) early Saturday morning.

The suspects spent about 30 minutes on the property before fleeing with three pieces of stolen equipment in a dark green pickup truck with custom wheels going north along Route 29.

No specifics regarding details of the driver could be determined, but the passenger is described as a dark-skinned man wearing a light-colored sweatshirt.

Kubota is offering a $1,000 cash reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspects.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any helpful tips to please call 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Online tips can be entered at http://p3tips.com or by using the mobile P3 app.

