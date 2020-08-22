Radford woman charged with DUI, eluding police after Friday pursuit

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Rachel Michelle Lee, 33 of Radford, was arrested Friday after refusing to pull over for an officer who initiated a traffic stop along Tyler Avenue.

According to Radford Police, Lee refused to stop shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday and led a pursuit through Montgomery County, the Town of Christiansburg and along I-81N at MM 118C when the driver eventually wrecked her car.

She is charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Driving by Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving with a Suspended License. Lee is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department and State Police all aided the operations.

“We are thankful that nobody including the offender was seriously injured during this vehicle pursuit. This is an excellent example (of) several agencies working together to bring this pursuit to an end. We express our appreciation to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Christiansburg Police Department, and Virginia State Police for their assistance during this vehicle pursuit,” added Chief Dodson of the Radford Police Department.

