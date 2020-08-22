Advertisement

Virginia looks to expand healthcare access through approved state-based exchange

The Virginia Exchange will look to better address costs, provide more precise outreach and enrollment services and extend the period Virginians have to enroll in coverage.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - The state of Virginia will be able to work directly with insurance companies to address health coverage issues of all who purchase coverage with its recent approval of a new state-based exchanged.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service’s approval allows the Commonwealth to inherit a few functions of its current federal exchange that is set to begin with open enrollment in November 2020. The state is planning to have full control by 2023.

“This approval could not come at a more critical time as we continue to battle COVID-19,” adds Governor Ralph Northam.

Over 452,000 Virginians have enrolled in new health care coverage since 2018, according to the Governor’s Office.

