Afternoon showers and storms possible again today.

We remain in the same weather pattern likely through Monday as soupy air continues to fuel scattered storm chances. The best chance of rain Sunday and Monday will likely be along and west of the Blue Ridge. In the tropics, Marco and Laura remain a threat to the Gulf Coast. They could make landfall within a day or two of each other. Locally, the remnants of these storms may move into our region late next week, but there remains plenty of uncertainty.

SUNDAY

With a similar weather pattern in place, more afternoon storms are possible Sunday, especially west of the Blue Ridge. Look for a mix of clouds and sun and warmer conditions with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Heavy rain and localized flooding will be possible.

High pressure continues to build in keeping storm activity in the mountains. (Grey)

THIS WEEK

High pressure continues to build in next week. We will see isolated storms possible Monday afternoon, but that continues to drop as high pressure strengthens. This will bring lots of sunshine and highs warming to the low 90s.

A few showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon. (Grey)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We’ll need to keep an eye on the duo of tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Both are forecast to move into the Gulf the next few days. It’s still too early to know whether we would receive rain from the tropical systems, however, it would be quite common to be impacted in the days that follow landfall. Get the latest on track below and in our Hurricane Center. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.