Bassett woman shot in head, suspect sought

Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENRY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after investigators say he shot Brenda Sue Turner, 46, in the head just before midnight Saturday.

Investigators say a domestic dispute at their home on Blossom Street led to the shooting.

Deputies say Turner was alert and coherent when they arrived. She was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Her condition has not been released.

Millner is charged with one felonious count of malicious wounding.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or Millner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

