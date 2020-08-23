Roanoke Valley Volleyball Association holds 2nd annual Red, White and Blue Ridge Bash

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Roanoke Valley Volleyball Association held their 2nd annual Red, White and Blue Ridge Bash this weekend. It looked a bit different than last year’s event. This year, the volleyballs were sanitized after each match. And players came from across the east coast, but ones who have traveled to high risk states could not participate.

This event took place at the American Legion Post 3 in Salem, and most proceeds are going to the legion.

“The American Legion has been hit hard by the COVID restrictions because they have a lot of high risk people that attend their events, so it’s really important for us to raise some money for them to make sure they stay afloat,” Nate Jones, President of the Roanoke Valley Volleyball Association, said.

Despite the various changes, Jones says the turnout was impressive.

