Roaring Run Rescue: Fire and EMS crews talk about challenges they faced

Botetourt County Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Jeff Powell walks along the rough terrain at the Roaring Run trail
Botetourt County Fire and EMS Deputy Chief Jeff Powell walks along the rough terrain at the Roaring Run trail(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Crews from across Botetourt County hiked through the woods to help rescue a man along the Roaring Run Loop Trail. The man’s friends called dispatchers after he had a medical emergency

WDBJ7 caught up with a paramedic today to talk about the challenges they faced with this rescue. He says it involved carrying a lot of equipment over rough terrain.

“Here, we have to take everything with us, and we have to take our medications, our ventilator, our heart monitor, as well as all of the equipment needed to package the patient for safe removal,” Jeff Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt County Fire and EMS, said.

That’s why Powell says he and four different EMS teams, including around 20 volunteers from Botetourt County, Eagle Rock, Fincastle and Troutville departments, came out to help with the rescue.

At around 3 Saturday afternoon, a man had a medical emergency at a bridge on the trail, so his friends called dispatch. Volunteers arrived and carried the man out on a stretcher, walking over rocks on the rough road.

“When we’re out in the woods, almost a mile off the roadway, it really elevates the challenge, so we brought in additional resources to make sure that we could quickly access the patient, provide for all the immediate and ongoing medical needs,” Powell said.

Once out of the woods, paramedics drove him 2 miles away to a LifeGuard Helicopter.

Powell says a rescue like this is difficult to do, but it comes with the job.

“There were some access challenges, but we train for these types of emergencies, and we’ve got a dedicated group of men and women that will come get you wherever you find yourself in harm’s way,” he said.

Powell says it’s always best to hike with a group and to carry water with you.

