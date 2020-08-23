Advertisement

Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining.
Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis.
Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution. IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining.

Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a massive debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.  Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, could only follow Sato across the finish line under yellow. 

