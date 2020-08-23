Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman missing from Amelia County

Mary Baker, reported missing from Amelia County
Mary Baker, reported missing from Amelia County(Virginia State Police)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMELIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Amelia County.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mary Scott Baker, 79. She is white, 5′2″ and 170 pounds, with blue eyes and grayish blond hair, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last reported seen August 22 at 5 p.m. at her home on South Amelia Avenue in Amelia. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Investigators believe she walked from her home and was not driving.

Investigators say she suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-5200 or 804-561-2118.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bassett woman shot in head, suspect sought

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Coronavirus

COVID deaths increase by 24, percentage of positive tests remains constant in Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 2,467 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,443 reported Saturday.

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 23, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

News

Pet Stories: Chance

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Salem Community Rallies Behind Couple

Updated: 15 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Salem community rallies behind couple

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
A GoFundMe page has already raised over $50,000 for the couple to help with medical costs. The mother gave birth last month and is now experiencing kidney failure.

Crime

Police look for two people for theft at Kubota of Lynchburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The suspects spent about 30 minutes on the property before fleeing with three pieces of stolen equipment in a dark green pickup truck with custom wheels going north along Route 29.

Crime

Radford woman charged with DUI, eluding police after Friday pursuit

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
She is charged with Felony Eluding, DUI, Reckless Driving by Speed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving with a Suspended License. Lee is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond.

News

Humble Hustle Company holds annual Star City Giveback

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The organizers put an emphasis on collecting hygiene products for the kids this year.

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive COVID tests, number of people hospitalized drop in Virginia

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 2,443 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,436 reported Friday.