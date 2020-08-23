Senior Alert issued for woman missing from Amelia County

AMELIA, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing from Amelia County.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mary Scott Baker, 79. She is white, 5′2″ and 170 pounds, with blue eyes and grayish blond hair, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last reported seen August 22 at 5 p.m. at her home on South Amelia Avenue in Amelia. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. Investigators believe she walked from her home and was not driving.

Investigators say she suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-5200 or 804-561-2118.

