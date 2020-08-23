Advertisement

Vehicle overturns, catches fire along 220NB in Bassett

The car is located in front of Draper Flowers & Gifts (6746 Virginia Ave.)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A car has flipped and caught fire along the 220NB median in front of Draper Flowers & Gifts in Bassett.

According to Henry County Emergency Center officials, everyone has been removed from the car with nobody being taken to the hospital for treatment.

The call reporting the crash came in at 6:15 p.m. Henry County officials could not confirm the current state of any road closures.

Draper Flowers & Gifts is located at 6746 Virginia Ave. in Bassett.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

