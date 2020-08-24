18-year-old killed in Halifax Co. crash Sunday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Halifax County Sunday.

The single vehicle accident happened on Philpott Road, one mile east of Flint Rock Road, just before 3:30 p.m.

An Acura TL ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. A passenger, 18-year-old Kolby D. Singleton, of Danville, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

