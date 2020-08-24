Advertisement

After widespread testing, 2 more employees with Roanoke Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID

A total of 16 employees have tested positive
(Source: CDC/NIH/NIAID-RML/CNN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has released an update on COVID-19 cases in its facility following widespread testing.

On August 13, the sheriff’s office announce all inmates, staff and vendors would be tested.

As of August 20, 205 people have been tested. Of those 205, two tested positive for the virus. The sheriff’s office said there are still eight employees who have not been tested yet. Once tested, their results will be released if positive.

The current count for positive COVID-19 cases among employees at the office is 16, which includes 14 previously mentioned positive cases.

There have been no hospitalizations among staff or inmates due to the virus.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health on testing and best practices.

