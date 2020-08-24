Advertisement

Back-to-school busing in Roanoke County

Students are back in class in Roanoke County.
Students are back in class in Roanoke County.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students are back in class in Roanoke County and despite a few expected hiccups with busing, the school district said it was a smooth ride.

“You can just see on their faces the excitement, they’re glad to be here and I know our staff and teachers are really excited to have them as well,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said.

Roanoke County Public Schools welcomed students back for its first day of a new hybrid schedule Monday.

That means some students started the week with in-person learning while others are remote.

“This really allows us to control the opening. Bring in kids in smaller groups and really make it as safe of an environment as we possibly can,” Nicely said.

And while most things went according to plan, there were some challenges for families hoping to send their students on the bus.

In total the district has passed out more than 5,000 bus passes, but since Aug. 7 they have received about 650 new requests or changes. That means some of those families didn’t have bus passes for opening day.

The district is still trying to send out passes and make route changes to accommodate those families but said otherwise the first day went according to plan.

“So we are going around and checking in with all of our schools to see how they’re doing but I think so far this morning everything was a great success,” Nicely said.

Families still waiting for bus passes will have to drop-off their children themselves. The district hopes to have everything updated and possibly new bus routes set by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

