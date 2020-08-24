Bassett man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the head

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man accused of shooting a woman in the head Saturday night has been arrested on three felony charges.

On the night of August 22, the Martinsville/Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call about a person being shot on Blossom Street in Bassett.

When deputies arrived, they found 46-year-old Brenda Sue Turner with a gunshot wound to the head. She was alert and was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation determined an altercation occurred between Turner and 57-year-old Sanford Gregory Millner.

Millner is facing one charge each of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

