Campbell County man killed in weekend crash

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead following a weekend crash in Campbell County.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 8:30 Saturday night on 3 Creeks Road.

A Ford Mustang was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, two concrete posts and bushes before overturning.

The driver, 48-year-old Clarence L. Roberts, of Brookneal, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

