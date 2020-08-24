Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia, as is percentage of positive new-case tests

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 113,630 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday morning, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 112,966 reported Sunday, a 664-case increase, which is a lower increase than the 894 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

4,863 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,471 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,467 reported Sunday.

1,479,117 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.4 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 6.5 percent reported over the weekend.

1,127 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from 1,155 reported Sunday. 14,482 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

