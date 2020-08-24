Advertisement

Danville man charged with homicide in death of three-month-old

Antoine Jefferson mugshot
Antoine Jefferson mugshot(Danville PD)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with felony homicide and felony child abuse for the death of his three-month-old son.

Police say the investigation began August 9, 2020, when the child’s parents drove the infant to Sovah Health-Danville because the child was unresponsive. Medical staff at the hospital notified police.

The hospital transferred the infant to Duke University Medical Center, where he died August 12.

A police investigation and information from the Medical Examiner’s Office led police to believe Jefferson was the suspect, though no information about a cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use our the crime tips app CARE here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

After widespread testing, 2 more employees with Roanoke Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Sixteen employees associated with the sheriff's office have tested positive.

WDBJ+

Introducing the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti is spearheading our new digital effort, designed to bring breaking news, updates and special features via our digital screens.

News

Introducting the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Crime

Bassett man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the head

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
57-year-old Sanford Gregory Millner is facing three felony charges.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke shooting victim identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The case is being investigated as a homicide. No one has been arrested at this time.

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg reports 19 coronavirus cases among students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Sixty-three additional students are quarantined or in isolation on campus.

News

Owners hope back-to-school boosts business

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
With some districts welcoming teachers and students back to the classrooms, nearby businesses are hoping to see a boost.

Crime

One person stabbed in Roanoke; two in custody

Updated: 1 hours ago
The victim has what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Garden

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension Helping Farmers Manage Stress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Elm Avenue Stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.