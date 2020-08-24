Danville man charged with homicide in death of three-month-old

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police have charged a man with felony homicide and felony child abuse for the death of his three-month-old son.

Police say the investigation began August 9, 2020, when the child’s parents drove the infant to Sovah Health-Danville because the child was unresponsive. Medical staff at the hospital notified police.

The hospital transferred the infant to Duke University Medical Center, where he died August 12.

A police investigation and information from the Medical Examiner’s Office led police to believe Jefferson was the suspect, though no information about a cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 434-793-0000 or use our the crime tips app CARE here.

