Hot weather returns as some tropical moisture heads our way

We remain in the same weather pattern again today with soupy air fueling scattered storm this afternoon. We’ve seen a few storms throughout this weekend with heavy downpours. Expect one more day of this weather, before high pressure builds in to calm (and heat) things up. In the tropics, Marco and Laura remain a threat to the Gulf Coast. They could make landfall within 48 hours of each other. Locally, the remnants of these storms may move into our region late next week, but there remains plenty of uncertainty. The timing of a cold front will be critical as the moisture will phase with the front and possibly move through our area Friday or Saturday.

MONDAY

Another humid day with a chance of widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. The best chance of rain is expected in the western mountains with decreasing rain chances farther east. Still, heavy rain is possible along with localized storms. Clouds will likely increase into the afternoon as well, but highs will manage to warm into the mid and upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK

High pressure continues to build in next week which will bring drier conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Still can’t rule out a rogue afternoon storm, but overall rain chances will be far less. This will also bring lots of sunshine and allow highs to warm into the low to mid 90s for a good portion of the area. Wednesday looks like it will be the warmest day of the week.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

We’ll need to keep an eye on the duo of tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. Both are forecast to move into the Gulf the next few days. The remnants of Laura will likely move north turn east ahead of a front. Depending on timing, we could see gusty and stormy weather late in the week heading into the weekend. Widepsread impacts seem unlikely, but flooding certainly is possible. Get the latest on track below and in our Hurricane Center. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.