Lexington firefighter wins honors in competition

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - “Yeah,” said firefighter and paramedic Jarrod Hill as he lifted “Randy,” a lifesize dummy. “This is one of the events right here, is dragging him.”

Randy weighs 175 pounds.

“It’s the very last event and you have to drag him 106 feet,” Hill said.

He means the last event in the Firefighter Combat Challenge, where you drag a 175-pound dummy after running three stories up with a firehose, moving a sledge with a hammer, and running an obstacle course. That’s the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

“It’s tough. It’s very tough,” Hill said. “But that’s what I like about it. It’s the demanding part. You know, here on the job is very demanding, and I like to be physically fit, as well as a lot of other firefighters do.”

And you have to do it in around two minutes, or you’re just another loser.

“Two minutes, that’s the goal,” Hill said. “That’s where you want to be to usually get in the top ten, and I was lucky enough to run the 2:07 and I actually got second.”

The competitions, like everything, have had to adapt to COVID.

“It was different, but I’m glad they were still able to put the events on and have them,” he explained, “Because I really didn’t think they would be able to this year.”

In the meantime, though he can’t make it to world’s this year, he’s looking forward to next season.

“I’m not going to take much of an off season,” Hill said. “I might eat a few cakes, something every now and again, a few pizzas, enjoy myself for a little while, but it’s going to be right back to training here pretty soon, get ready for next year.”

That is, between runs.

