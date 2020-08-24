MISSING: Two-year-old girl from Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a two-year-old girl.

Brianna Knowles goes by the name “BriBri”.

Investigators say she was last reported seen about 9 a.m. August 23, in the Mt. Carmel Road area of Luray. Brianna is about two feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a pink shirt, leopard print pants & Minnie Mouse shoes. Deputies think she is with her father, Kenneth Knowles, 23 and a registered sex offender.

Kenneth Knowles is believed to be driving a silver Ford Focus with VA plate UKT-7526.

Investigators say this does not appear to be a parental abduction case, and it does not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert. But they want to make sure the two are safe.

Anyone with information about the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Page County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-743-6571 or dial 9-1-1. You are asked not to share information about their whereabouts on social media.

