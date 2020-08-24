One person stabbed in Roanoke; two in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was stabbed on Elm Avenue in Roanoke Sunday night and two people are in custody.

Police say it happened about 10:30 on the bridge over 581.

The victim has what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two people were taken into custody at the AEP building on Franklin Road downtown. Their names haven’t been released.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.