One person stabbed in Roanoke; two in custody
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was stabbed on Elm Avenue in Roanoke Sunday night and two people are in custody.
Police say it happened about 10:30 on the bridge over 581.
The victim has what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Two people were taken into custody at the AEP building on Franklin Road downtown. Their names haven’t been released.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.