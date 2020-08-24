Advertisement

Owners hope back-to-school boosts business

With some districts welcoming teachers and students back to the classrooms, nearby businesses are hoping to see a boost.
With some districts welcoming teachers and students back to the classrooms, nearby businesses are hoping to see a boost.(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With some districts welcoming teachers and students back to the classrooms, nearby businesses are hoping to see a boost.

The kitchen in Lentini’s is bustling, but no matter how you slice it, times have been tough.

“I am not going to lie, it has been tough for all small businesses,” Assistant Manager Stefania Lentini said.

This Botetourt County pizzeria has been dishing out dough for three years along Roanoke Road right across the street from Lord Botetourt High School.

They hope as students and teachers return to class, they’ll get more traffic through their door.

“So we are hoping that with this new movement, this new traffic, things will be picking back up,” Lentini said.

Just down the street, Bellacino’s Owner Mike Fortner said they are already seeing an uptick in sales because of the schools.

“For instance, today, Troutville is back in school I guess, I am not sure who is doing it but they got a pick-up for 25 of the teachers that are going to be there,” Fortner said.

Even though there’s no guarantee there will be sports this year, the high school sports teams often fill up his tables too, Fortner said.

“Just depends on if it is the soccer season, the baseball season, the football season the basketball season, we get the sports,” Fortner said. “I mean they come all the way from Northside to use our banquet room. So, we always had business when we had the sports and everything going on.”

Even though a lot is uncertain about the future both businesses hope the new school routine will help them continue to push through the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

After widespread testing, 2 more employees with Roanoke Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Sixteen employees associated with the sheriff's office have tested positive.

WDBJ+

Introducing the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk

Updated: 39 minutes ago
WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti is spearheading our new digital effort, designed to bring breaking news, updates and special features via our digital screens.

News

Introducting the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Crime

Bassett man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in the head

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
57-year-old Sanford Gregory Millner is facing three felony charges.

Crime

Danville man charged with homicide in death of three-month-old

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Antoine Jefferson, 22, of Danville, was arrested Friday.

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke shooting victim identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The case is being investigated as a homicide. No one has been arrested at this time.

Coronavirus

University of Lynchburg reports 19 coronavirus cases among students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Sixty-three additional students are quarantined or in isolation on campus.

Garden

Grown Here at Home: Virginia Cooperative Extension Helping Farmers Manage Stress

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Elm Avenue Stabbing

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of daily morning newscast.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago