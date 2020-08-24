Owners hope back-to-school boosts business

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - With some districts welcoming teachers and students back to the classrooms, nearby businesses are hoping to see a boost.

The kitchen in Lentini’s is bustling, but no matter how you slice it, times have been tough.

“I am not going to lie, it has been tough for all small businesses,” Assistant Manager Stefania Lentini said.

This Botetourt County pizzeria has been dishing out dough for three years along Roanoke Road right across the street from Lord Botetourt High School.

They hope as students and teachers return to class, they’ll get more traffic through their door.

“So we are hoping that with this new movement, this new traffic, things will be picking back up,” Lentini said.

Just down the street, Bellacino’s Owner Mike Fortner said they are already seeing an uptick in sales because of the schools.

“For instance, today, Troutville is back in school I guess, I am not sure who is doing it but they got a pick-up for 25 of the teachers that are going to be there,” Fortner said.

Even though there’s no guarantee there will be sports this year, the high school sports teams often fill up his tables too, Fortner said.

“Just depends on if it is the soccer season, the baseball season, the football season the basketball season, we get the sports,” Fortner said. “I mean they come all the way from Northside to use our banquet room. So, we always had business when we had the sports and everything going on.”

Even though a lot is uncertain about the future both businesses hope the new school routine will help them continue to push through the pandemic.

