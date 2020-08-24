Advertisement

Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

Neighbors confronted law enforcement at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday and crowds marched in the streets after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:19 AM EDT
KENOSHA, Wis. (Gray News) - Officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, implemented a citywide curfew after crowds confronted law enforcement and marched in the streets in response to a police shooting on Sunday.

The Kenosha Police Department said in a news release Sunday that a person was hospitalized in serious condition after the shooting around 5 p.m. as officers were responding to a “domestic incident.” Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a man’s back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, identified the man shot as a Black man named Jacob Blake in a statement released on social media regarding the incident Sunday night.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers wrote. “We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.”

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his...

Posted by Governor Tony Evers on Sunday, August 23, 2020

At 10:15 p.m., officials with Kenosha County declared a “state of emergency curfew” until 7 a.m. Monday.

A Kenosha Police Department dispatcher referred calls by The Associated Press Sunday night to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency that will be investigating the shooting. A message left with DOJ was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

