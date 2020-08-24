Roanoke City public school leaders kick off year with virtual convocation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You could feel the energy in the air Monday morning at William Fleming High school. Roanoke City faculty and staff gathered for a virtual convocation to kick off the new school.

School leaders walked into the William Fleming High School doors Monday morning, beaming and ready to welcome back their students to Roanoke City Public Schools. The new schools superintendent, Verletta White, says this year will come with challenges, but it’s all about rising up.

“Rising up as a team, rising up as a city. We are the Roanoke City all stars, and so this is the time for us to be on our very best for our students and for their families,” White said.

And on that note, White rang in the 2020-2021 school year. She shared messages of hope and positivity at the convocation.

“Although we would love to be here all together, in the same room, we must be committed to keeping ourselves and others around us safe and healthy. Having said that, however, I am hopeful that we will rise above this moment and we will be more resilient because of the time that we’re living in,” White said.

Students cheered for their faculty and staff members as they entered the high school to hear the superintendent’s remarks. The rest of the students will be watching this convocation online later this week.

Students also heard from Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who thanked school leaders for all the extra effort they’ve had to put in to make this year possible.

“I am confident that our teachers, our students and administration staff will be strong enough to meet those challenges and accomplish great things during the coming school year,” Mayor Lea said.

Accomplishing great things while always looking ahead.

“We’re going to be okay as we move forward. It’s just a matter of making sure that we’re doing so in a responsible and measured way by ensuring also high quality programming along the way,” White said.

School will officially start virtually August 31.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.