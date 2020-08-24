Roanoke shooting victim identified

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The victim in a Roanoke shooting on August 20 has been identified.

27-year-old Malik Sims, of Roanoke was pronounced dead at the scene following reports of multiple shots fired near a Dollar General along Garden City Boulevard, just before 8 p.m.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.” Texts and calls can remain anonymous.

