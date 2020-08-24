Rockbridge organizations combine forces to form Walker Program

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Several nonprofits are getting together to bring some new business to town.

A coalition of area organizations is supporting the Walker Program, a new community initiative that will help jumpstart businesses owned by people of color in Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County.

It combines free business training, grant funding, and ongoing support to committed people who want to start or grow businesses in our area.

The goal is to lower the barriers to business ownership for entrepreneurs of color in our community.

