Source: Falwell will resign from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - An official at Liberty University has told WDBJ7 that President Jerry Falwell, Jr. has agreed to resign from the university.

Falwell is on a leave of absence as the leader of the Lynchburg university, and released a statement saying he is seeking help for the “emotional toll” of an affair his wife had with a man who he says later threatened his family.

Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

“Over the course of the last few months this person’s behavior has reached a level that we have decided the only way to stop this predatory behavior is to go public,” said the statement, which was provided to The Associated Press on Monday.

Falwell has been under fire in recent months for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus, as well as a photo of himself and his wife’s assistant posted on social media, and his tweet of a face mask decorated with an alleged photo of Governor Ralph Northam in blackface.

