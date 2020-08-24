Trout one-of-a-kind autograph sets all-time world record sale for any single trading card at $4M

RUNNEMEDE, NJ (WDBJ) - The hobby’s holy grail card that hails from 1909 was toppled Saturday night by who many consider is the face of modern baseball.

In a world-record-setting sale for any single trading card, a 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractor autographed rookie card, limited to just one copy, sold in Goldin Auctions’ 2020 Elite Auction for a staggering $3,936,000. The new highest-total sum for a single card bested the $3.12M 2016 Goldin sale of a 1909 Honus Wagner T-206 tobacco card by over $800,000.

Long considered the holy grail of trading card collecting, the 1909 T-206 Honus Wagner and its rarity come with a bit of controversy that the uber-clean image and level of fan friendliness to all ages, Mike Trout, never had to worry about. Nonetheless, it would most likely make him proud to hear of the stance Wagner took back in the early 20th century regarding his awareness of the influence he could have to young kids all over the world.

The coveted miniature pictures of baseball’s immortals had their day when they were ever-commonly packaged with a variety of tobacco products as a marketing technique by the tobacco companies to sell their product over the competitors and potentially reach a younger audience.

Wagner wanted no part of this.

The legendary Pittsburgh Pirate and member of the inaugural National Baseball Hall of Fame class in 1936 was adamant about not having his picture appearing alongside cigarettes and the like, not wanting to appear he was endorsing their usage by kids. The production of his cards was halted after only a small number making it into circulation.

