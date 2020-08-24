Advertisement

Virginia Tech releases new campus safety measure requirements during pandemic

Virginia Tech’s VP of Student Affairs, Frank Shushok Jr., released a statement Sunday detailing a list of new requirements
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s VP of Student Affairs, Frank Shushok Jr., released a statement Sunday detailing a list of new requirements where “failure to follow these expectations is considered endangering the welfare of others and will result in immediate interim suspension and removal from campus housing.”

The new mandates are as follows:

-No gatherings, on or off-campus, that is non-university sanctioned/monitored exceeding 15 people

-Face masks/coverings required at all social gatherings, along with six-foot social distancing. Those who feel that these measures are not possible in a certain situation are expected to leave

-Outdoor exercise done independently is the only exception to the face-covering requirement

“Immediate interim suspension means no academic classes or student activities until a full student conduct hearing is complete. This will adversely impact your academic career,” adds Shushok, Jr.

