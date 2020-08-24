Advertisement

WDBJ7+ Report: Helping Farmers Manage Stress

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In this week’s Grown Here at Home Segment, Neesey Payne is helping us take a closer look at the stresses local farmers may be facing. She joins us at the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to break down the reasons for stress among farmers, and resources available to them to help manage that stress.

For more, watch Neesey’s full story here.

