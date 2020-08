ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Mac and Bob’s Restaurant is closed for deep cleaning after four employees test positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant says it is working with the Virginia Department of Health to endure the safety of the staff and customers.

Update regarding tonight’s hours: Unfortunately, four of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, we... Posted by Mac and Bob's Restaurant on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Mac and Bobs’s plans to reopen Wednesday, August 26 2020.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.