A few strong storms today with tropical moisture to end the week

The tropics also remain active with Laura
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We’re keeping an eye on on several weather features the next few days.

  • A cluster of potentially strong storms could move in from Ohio later today
  • Mid-week hot stretch; Highs in the 90s
  • Marco made landfall; Laura is getting stronger
  • Tropical rain late in the week?

TUESDAY

We’re following a cluster of showers and storms expected to move in from the Ohio Valley. The main push of these clusters of storms should move into the area late today into tonight. Models have been trending a bit more to the north toward the Interstate 64 corridor and the southern Shenandoah Valley. If it does make it in, we could have a few strong thunderstorms with downpours later today. We also begin to heat things up with highs in the low 90s.

Our area is under a marginal risk of severe weather later today.
Our area is under a marginal risk of severe weather later today.(WDBJ)

WEDNESDAY

A backdoor front will stall just to the north then move toward the Great Lakes Wednesday. A few showers and pop-up storms may drop south into mainly areas along and north of the I-64 corridor, but should fall apart during the evening. The big story will be the heat with afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.

THURSDAY

Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Marco will enter the Central Appalachians Thursday, bringing increased coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Any storms that develop may bring localized downpours.

FRIDAY

The hot weather lingers which will help fuel scattered, tropical showers and storms as moisture from Laura approaches the region. By Friday evening, more widespread rain likely arrives. The amounts and impacts are still fuzzy as the track is adjusted in the coming days. The big player in the track after landfall is a cold front that will push it across our area.

At this time, rainfall totals appear to be in the .50″-2″ possible with locally heavy downpours. We’ll need to watch for the flood threat given our recent stretch of stormy weather.

SATURDAY

Leftover moisture from Laura will linger into Saturday morning but should gradually be pushed east of the area by late Saturday as the front moves toward the coast. This will usher in better-looking weather for the second half of the weekend.

SUNDAY

Models agree Laura’s remnants will move quickly through the area by Saturday night and will be followed by an area of high pressure drying things out for Sunday along with cooler conditions as highs drop to the low 80s with lower humidity.

Tropical maps and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

