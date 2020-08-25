Alumni call for new committee to appoint next president after Falwell resignation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a day of back and forth, Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s resignation was tendered late Monday night and accepted by the board of trustees Tuesday.

“But I really do believe that this board of trustees cannot serve us well. I fundamentally think they failed in every area along the way here,” said Maina Mwaura, Liberty University alumnus.

Mwaura graduated from Liberty in 1997 before later becoming a pastor.

He and other alumni say Falwell’s resignation is overdue.

“This is definitely a positive step for Liberty University and we’ve been saying for months now that this is the first step that needs to happen,” said Calum Best, Save71 co-founder.

School officials also weighed in on the situation Tuesday.

Acting president Jerry Prevo released a statement saying in part that he intends to do all he can to nurture students’ spiritual side.

Interim board chairman Dr. Allen McFarland also released a statement saying in part that he was encouraged by the unity of Christ that he saw Tuesday.

But for Best’s organization Save71 - an alumni organization of the university - which had previously called for Falwell’s removal, it’s not enough to let the board make the decision on who should lead the university next.

“What we genuinely want is a committee made up of great minds and great hearts that know what our school should be and what it is,” said Best.

Their call for an independent committee comes after they say the board enabled Falwell’s actions.

For Mwaura, that call doesn’t just come following Falwell’s departure - but also as a call for the board to step out of the way completely.

“I love the university and I love Liberty, but I really do believe as soon as he resigns, they need to follow right behind him,” said Mwaura.

Falwell’s severance compensation was dictated by terms of his pre-existing employment agreement and was not adjusted Tuesday by the board.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.