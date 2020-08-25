Advertisement

Alumni call for new committee to appoint next president after Falwell resignation

Falwell's resignation was accepted Tuesday after being sent late Monday night.
Liberty University alumni now call for a committee separate of the board of trustees to appoint the next president.
Liberty University alumni now call for a committee separate of the board of trustees to appoint the next president.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a day of back and forth, Jerry Falwell Jr.‘s resignation was tendered late Monday night and accepted by the board of trustees Tuesday.

“But I really do believe that this board of trustees cannot serve us well. I fundamentally think they failed in every area along the way here,” said Maina Mwaura, Liberty University alumnus.

Mwaura graduated from Liberty in 1997 before later becoming a pastor.

He and other alumni say Falwell’s resignation is overdue.

“This is definitely a positive step for Liberty University and we’ve been saying for months now that this is the first step that needs to happen,” said Calum Best, Save71 co-founder.

School officials also weighed in on the situation Tuesday.

Acting president Jerry Prevo released a statement saying in part that he intends to do all he can to nurture students’ spiritual side.

Interim board chairman Dr. Allen McFarland also released a statement saying in part that he was encouraged by the unity of Christ that he saw Tuesday.

But for Best’s organization Save71 - an alumni organization of the university - which had previously called for Falwell’s removal, it’s not enough to let the board make the decision on who should lead the university next.

“What we genuinely want is a committee made up of great minds and great hearts that know what our school should be and what it is,” said Best.

Their call for an independent committee comes after they say the board enabled Falwell’s actions.

For Mwaura, that call doesn’t just come following Falwell’s departure - but also as a call for the board to step out of the way completely.

“I love the university and I love Liberty, but I really do believe as soon as he resigns, they need to follow right behind him,” said Mwaura.

Falwell’s severance compensation was dictated by terms of his pre-existing employment agreement and was not adjusted Tuesday by the board.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Postal workers protest service cuts

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Across the country and here in the Roanoke Valley, postal workers and other supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are sounding an alarm. On Tuesday, members of the American Postal Workers Union called on Congress to pass $25 billion in emergency pandemic relief, and reverse recent cuts in service.

News

Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Taia White
Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

News

4 Mac and Bob’s Restaurant employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Taia White
Mac and Bob’s Restaurant is closed for deep cleaning after four employees test positive for coronavirus.

News

Dr. Noelle Bissell Speaks on New NRV Coronavirus Cases

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

House Committee Considers Vaccination Bills

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

COVID-19 Cases at Radford University

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Botetourt County crews rescue fallen horse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A vet will check the horse once he is lifted out.

News

Smoke from the California wildfires has made its way to the east coast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
You may notice it being a little more hazy than normal. The culprit is smoke that has traveled thousands of miles away.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 case numbers for local universities

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
A look at the number of positive cases at some local colleges and universities.

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases overnight

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
There are 2,494 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,471 reported Monday.