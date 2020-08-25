Advertisement

Botetourt County crews rescue fallen horse

Botetourt County officials are working to rescue a horse.
Botetourt County officials are working to rescue a horse.(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The horse has been lifted out of the hole and is being looked at by a veterinarian.

EARLIER: Botetourt County Fire and EMS crews are working to rescue a horse that fell into a hole in Eagle Rock.

The horse is an 8-year-old male. A vet is on scene to check him out once rescuers lift him out with a crane.

The horse’s owner has not been located, but rescuers are working with caretakers.

