Campbell County woman makes recycling more accessible at Timbrook Park

The new recycling bin at Timbrook Park.
The new recycling bin at Timbrook Park.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County woman has made it her mission to make recycling more accessible.

Mikayla Rypkema placed a new recycling bin at Timbrook Park this month with the help of the Campbell County Recreation Department.

She got the new bin placed as part of a service project with Miss Brookville.

She plans to place at least one more bin at Timbrook Library.

She hopes the small start will begin a trend of more recycling throughout the county.

“If we can see more recycling bins placed in more local places, as a result, more people are gonna be like, ‘oh well if I can do this at the park, I can do this at home,’ and then slowly will make a difference,” said Rypkema.

She says the inspiration comes from seeing the impact humans have on the planet.

