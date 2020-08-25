COVID-19 case numbers for local universities

As of Tuesday morning, University of Lynchburg is reporting 35 positive cases, up from 32 Monday. Twenty-two of those positive cases are on campus, with the remaining 13 off campus.

An additional 76 students are in quarantine and isolation - 61 on campus and 15 off campus. The university said it has resolved 31 cases that presented since students returned to campus.

Virginia Tech is reporting 21 positive cases as of August 23. That’s since back-to-campus student testing began August 9.

The number represents an addition of 16 positive cases since five were confirmed the previous week.

While 21 cases are confirmed, 9,020 negative cases were confirmed, of a total of 9.041 tests.

The university says between ten and 15 students are in campus isolation.

Washington and Lee University counts two positive cases, one student and one faculty member.

That’s of 1,961 students and 957 employees tested.

Virginia Military Institute reports no positive cases of COVID-19, but two cadets are in quarantine.

As of August 24, Roanoke College has 15 positive cases among students, and two positive cases among staff. Six of the affected students remain on campus in isolation and those who may have been exposed are quarantining in their rooms.

As of August 23, Radford University said it has tested 1,705 individuals on campus. The university has not given an exact number of positive cases, but the school’s dashboard indicates an overall positivity rate of 5.75 percent.

Hampden-Sydney College reported five positive cases as of August 24, during their initial testing as students return to campus. Fifteen people are currently quarantining.

