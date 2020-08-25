Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers for local universities

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of Tuesday morning, University of Lynchburg is reporting 35 positive cases, up from 32 Monday. Twenty-two of those positive cases are on campus, with the remaining 13 off campus.

An additional 76 students are in quarantine and isolation - 61 on campus and 15 off campus. The university said it has resolved 31 cases that presented since students returned to campus.

Click here for more information.

Virginia Tech is reporting 21 positive cases as of August 23. That’s since back-to-campus student testing began August 9.

The number represents an addition of 16 positive cases since five were confirmed the previous week.

While 21 cases are confirmed, 9,020 negative cases were confirmed, of a total of 9.041 tests.

The university says between ten and 15 students are in campus isolation.

Read the campus COVID-19 dashboard here.

Washington and Lee University counts two positive cases, one student and one faculty member.

That’s of 1,961 students and 957 employees tested.

Click here to see the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Virginia Military Institute reports no positive cases of COVID-19, but two cadets are in quarantine.

As of August 24, Roanoke College has 15 positive cases among students, and two positive cases among staff. Six of the affected students remain on campus in isolation and those who may have been exposed are quarantining in their rooms.

As of August 23, Radford University said it has tested 1,705 individuals on campus. The university has not given an exact number of positive cases, but the school’s dashboard indicates an overall positivity rate of 5.75 percent.

Hampden-Sydney College reported five positive cases as of August 24, during their initial testing as students return to campus. Fifteen people are currently quarantining.

Click here for HSC’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

VDH reports more than 1,000 new COVID cases overnight

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
There are 2,494 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,471 reported Monday.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

The New Back-to-School

First day back at Virginia Tech, new policies are in place

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Virginia Tech students are back in class, and new policies have been put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 18 hours ago
In the last several weeks, there has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.