Current and former Liberty University students react to Falwell resignation reports

Their reactions come before the university later posted a release that said Falwell agreed to resign, but later reversed course.
According to Liberty University, Jerry Falwell, Jr. initially agreed to resign from the university but later withdrew his resignation following media reports.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Liberty University posted a release that states that Jerry Falwell, Jr. agreed to resign but later withdrew his resignation.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jerry Falwell Jr. is denying reports that he has agreed to resign from Liberty University.

It all follows a public statement he made, confirming that his wife Becki had an affair with another man, who he claims later tried to blackmail the family.

Monday night Falwell told the Virginia Business that he has no intention of leaving the school that his father founded.

Students and Liberty grads alike have been following the developments, and say prayer must remain at the forefront.

“Falwell resigning and the board accepting his resignation is the first of many necessary steps to get Liberty University back on a healthy path,” said Dustin Wahl, Save71 co-founder and Liberty University alumnus.

Save71 is an alumni organization that called for Falwell’s permanent removal.

Wahl’s organization released a statement Monday saying in part that the focus is now on improving the university.

That sentiment is echoed with current students at the university.

“As a Christian, do I forgive him for that? Yes, but there comes a point where you need to hold leaders accountable for their actions,” said John Sharp, Jr., Liberty University student.

“But ultimately, if [the Board of Trustees is] acting outside of the will of God, then the university’s gonna crumble,” said Corey Jones, Liberty University student.

They say this is an opportunity for Falwell to take time to grow.

“Sometimes, grace and justice are the same thing,” said Wahl. “And for Falwell, being removed as Liberty’s president is how he’s going to get healing.”

“He probably needs this time off right now,” said Jones. “He needs to reflect and take some time away from the spotlight.”

Falwell has been on an indefinite leave since early August.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

