House of Delegates moves forward with virtual session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) -

The opening looked familiar, with the Speaker of the House and the House Clerk at their stations in the State Capitol.

But members of the House were at home on Monday afternoon.

And many like Delegate Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) said their top priority is to keep everyone healthy.

“The virus for me was a life-changing, life altering event for my family,” McQuinn said.

After the opening day at VCU’s Siegel Center last week, the House went online.

Because of a political fight and procedural delay, lawmakers have been in a holding pattern ever since.

On Monday, Republicans continued to protest the way Democrats are moving ahead with the virtual process.

“This General Assembly has a history and tradition of following rules, and making sure that we abide by them,” said Del. Emily Brewer (R-Suffolk).

“While I know my opinion will not change the outcome,” Del. Bobby Orrock (R-Caroline County) added, “as one who has always felt that preserving the process of governance is more important than transient political goals, I hope that my colleagues will consider the consequence of their actions here today.”

Democrats insisted extraordinary challenges demand extraordinary solutions.

“As much as I like spending time with each and every one of you,” said Del. Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg), “I don’t want to be an unwilling super-spreader in my own community. And I hope you don’t either.”

House committees will now get to work, and the full House of Delegates will convene again on Wednesday, online.

