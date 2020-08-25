Lexington city schools change plans

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The city school board voted last night to revise their plan for reopening this fall.

Lexington City Schools will now start remotely on September 8th rather than in person, and will stay remote for the first nine weeks.

Original plans had school starting sooner and in person.

The school board passed the changes at a remote special session Monday night, and will consider what to do next no later than their next meeting in October.

