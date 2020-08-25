NC State pauses athletics activities; first game on schedule is Virginia Tech

RALEIGH, NC (WDBJ) - NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activities because of what it says is an “identified cluster within its programs.”

The program says it will continue to follow established protocols, in consultation with campus and local health officials.

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

Virginia Tech’s season opening football game, September 12, is scheduled to be against NC State.

