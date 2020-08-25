Advertisement

Postal workers protest service cuts

Members of the American Postal Workers Union protested service cuts during a demonstration in Roanoke Tuesday.
Members of the American Postal Workers Union protested service cuts during a demonstration in Roanoke Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Across the country and here in the Roanoke Valley, postal workers and other supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are sounding an alarm.

On Tuesday, members of the American Postal Workers Union demonstrated on Williamson Road.

They called on Congress to pass $25 billion in emergency pandemic relief, and they called for a reversal of recent cuts in service.

Chris Sowers is President of APWU Local 482.

“When someone buys a service, they’ve bought a contract with the postal service for a prompt, reliable, efficient service,” Sowers said.

“This is not just about our jobs,” added Legislative Director Lisa Hammes. “We’re coming to you as employees of the postal service, saying we need your help to be able to do our jobs.”

“We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions and participate in informational picketing while off the clock,” a postal service spokesperson told WDBJ7. He declined further comment, but referred us to recent remarks by the Postmaster General, who told Congress the long-term success of the postal service will require fundamental changes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

